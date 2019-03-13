Servicios
13 de marzo de 2019
13.03.2019
Servicios de utilidad

Tenerife
22 / 16º
La Gomera
22 / 17º
El Hierro
18 / 14º
La Palma
21 / 17º

Amenazan con expulsar a una mujer "por llevar ropa inapropiada" en un vuelo a Tenerife

"Tenía cuatro empleados a mi alrededor esperando a que me tapara o, de lo contrario, me sacarían del avión", indica la joven que iba a la Isla de vacaciones

13.03.2019 | 14:44
La joven, antes de entrar en el avión.
La joven, antes de entrar en el avión.

Los controles de seguridad en los aeropuertos suelen ser bastante estrictos para todo aquello que suponga una amenaza para el bienestar de las personas. Suelen poner pegas por los líquidos, pero nunca por la ropa que llevan los pasajeros. Esto último ocurrío con una pasajera en el aeropuerto de Birmingham, cuando una pasajera vio como un asistente de vuelo de Thomas Cook, presuntamente, se negó a llevarse de vacaciones, porque su atuendo era "inadecuado", según ha informado The Mirror.












La joven, que volaba a Tenerife, ha denunciado a través de su cuenta en Twitter que fue interceptada en el propio avión por parte de la tripulación porque su ropa "causaba ofensa y era inapropiada". "Tenía cuatro empleados a mi alrededor esperando a que me tapara o, de lo contrario, me sacarían del avión", indica. Además, le pidió a la gente que votara si pensaban que su elección de ropa era adecuada para viajar.

"Nadie dijo una palabra", asegura la chica, quien solo escuchó el menosprecio de un hombre: "¡Cállate patética y ponte una chaqueta!".

"Mi primo, que estaba sentado en la parte delantera del avión, me dio su chaqueta y el personal no se retiró hasta que, finalmente, me la puse", continúa la pasajera afectada quien, asegura, "me quedé temblando".

El tuit, publicado ayer por la noche, cuenta con más de 3.500 me gusta y casi 300 comentarios que, en su mayoría, apoyan a la joven.
