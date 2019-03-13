Amenazan con expulsar a una mujer "por llevar ropa inapropiada" en un vuelo a Tenerife

Los controles de seguridad en los aeropuertos suelen ser bastante estrictos para todo aquello que suponga una amenaza para el bienestar de las personas. Suelen poner pegas por los líquidos, pero nunca por la ropa que llevan los pasajeros. Esto último ocurrío con una pasajera en el aeropuerto de Birmingham, cuando una pasajera vio como un asistente de vuelo de Thomas Cook, presuntamente, se negó a llevarse de vacaciones, porque su atuendo era "inadecuado", según ha informado The Mirror.





Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn't "cover up" as I was "causing offence" and was "inappropriate". They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) 12 de marzo de 2019

I informed the staff that there is no "appropriate wear" policy stipulated online. I stood up on the flight and asked if anyone was offended, no-one said a word.

Would really appreciate if you could vote and share on the below! — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) 12 de marzo de 2019

To top it off they allowed a man hurl abuse at me whilst the Flight manager and 4 air staff stood and said nothing. — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) 12 de marzo de 2019

asked the plane (as they were all listening now anyway) if I was offending anyone, no-one said a word. The manager then went to get my bag to remove me from the flight. A man then shouted "Shut up you pathetic woman. Put a f*cking jacket on"- the staff said nothing to him — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) 12 de marzo de 2019