Una acróbata 'vuela' en el cielo de Canarias

Las redes sociales son el escaparate perfecto para mostrarse al mundo. Muchos 'influencers', que visitan Canarias, muestran las maravillas del Archipiélago a través de Internet.
Ese ha sido el caso de la contorsionista austriaca Stefanie Millinger que con más de 124.000 seguidores hizo distintas piruetas con Lanzarote como imagen de fondo, según ha adelantado el medio Cool Hunter Canarias.
I am never gonna be able to describe of how amazing and unique this flight has been to me! It was so far the best moment of my life and it was the closest I've ever gotten to the feeling of freedom! It was such a great experience and I can't thank @famaraiso enough for giving me the opportunity to really fly! Flying into the sunset above volcanoes and underneath this impressive sky without being secured at all! This is it what makes it such an incredible good feeling! Spread those wings little birds, and be thankful for each day and moment of your lives! Don't be afraid to be different. I know I am and I am thankful for it. ?. . . . #professionaldreamer . . . Special thanks to @thomas_weber_bgl for this amazing pic #myfavoritephotographer And a big hug to my #soulsis @devi.98.r and @sophie.le_brun ?#crewlove
Don´t let the fear of FALLING stop you from FLYING . . Thank you so much @famaraiso for having me and giving me the opportunity to write history It was such a pleasure and I´m coming back for sure! Best team @thomas_weber_bgl @devi.98.r @pluma.and.panda @sophie.le_brun . #professionaldreamer #flyingtiger #tigermilli #writinghistory #crewlove#lanzarote
I´ve done crazy stuff before, did life risking things, but this one..it´s a whole new level. ?I am so excited for those pictures to come. This is just a sneak peek and they turned out so well already! I can´t wait to show you them! Love u guys from @famaraiso and special thanks to my crazy team @thomas_weber_bgl and soul sister and best assistant ever @devi.98.r for all your support ?? . . . #whendreamscometrue #nevergiveup #sundowner #highupintheair
600m high 60km/h of wind "easy!" . @stefaniemillinger @devi.98.r @thomas_weber_bgl . . #upsidedowner #cliff #riscodefamara #elrisco #famara #lanzarote #haria #vertigo #crazypeople #dreamers #windyday @loving_lanzarote #ig_lanzarote #ig_canarias #FamaraisoFlyingCircus #paragliding #lanzarote #famara #famaraiso #coolcanarias #aerialdance @loving_lanzarote @holalanzarote #latitudevida #free #freesolo
Casual training on a windy day with @stefaniemillinger Wait for the "real stuff"... . . #upsidedowner #lanzarote #papelillo #bosquecillo #balance #thegirlinred #training #easy #windyday #braid #FamaraisoFlyingCircus #paragliding #lanzarote #famara #famaraiso #coolcanarias #aerialdance @loving_lanzarote @holalanzarote #latitudevida #free #freesolo