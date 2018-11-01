Servicios
01 de noviembre de 2018
01.11.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Tenerife
25 / 19º
La Gomera
25 / 19º
El Hierro
19 / 15º
La Palma
24 / 19º
EN DIRECTO
FÚTBOL (Copa del Rey) Racing - Betis  | BALONCESTO (Euroliga) Barcelona - Maccabi

Una acróbata 'vuela' en el cielo de Canarias

Una contorsionista muestra las maravillas del paisaje de la Isla del Fuego

01.11.2018 | 19:36
Una acróbata 'vuela' en el cielo de Canarias

Las redes sociales son el escaparate perfecto para mostrarse al mundo. Muchos 'influencers', que visitan Canarias, muestran las maravillas del Archipiélago a través de Internet.

Ese ha sido el caso de la contorsionista austriaca Stefanie Millinger que con más de 124.000 seguidores hizo distintas piruetas con Lanzarote como imagen de fondo, según ha adelantado el medio Cool Hunter Canarias.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am never gonna be able to describe of how amazing and unique this flight has been to me! It was so far the best moment of my life and it was the closest I've ever gotten to the feeling of freedom! It was such a great experience and I can't thank @famaraiso enough for giving me the opportunity to really fly! Flying into the sunset above volcanoes and underneath this impressive sky without being secured at all! This is it what makes it such an incredible good feeling! Spread those wings little birds, and be thankful for each day and moment of your lives! Don't be afraid to be different. I know I am and I am thankful for it. ?. . . . #professionaldreamer . . . Special thanks to @thomas_weber_bgl for this amazing pic #myfavoritephotographer And a big hug to my #soulsis @devi.98.r and @sophie.le_brun ?#crewlove

Una publicación compartida de Stefanie Millinger (@stefaniemillinger) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de La Opinión de TenerifeMapa web
Tenerife
Clasificados
Especiales
laopinion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© La Opinión de Tenerife, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad y Protección de Datos | Política de Cookies