01 de octubre de 2018
01.10.2018
Así son los 10 'influencers' canarios más populares

Noel Bayarri, Ariadne Artiles y Priscila Betancort encabezan el listado

01.10.2018 | 12:29
Así, junto a Noel Bayarri, Ariadne Artiles y Priscila Betancort completan la lista Marco Hernández –236.000 seguidores–, Miriam Pérez –208.000–, Israel González –115.000–, Gloria Morales –102.000–, Cristina Aragón –99.000 seguidores–, Alba Galocha –89.000– y Carlos Ardanaz –85.000 seguidores–.

ong>, con 646.000 seguidores; Ariadne Artiles con 439.000; y Priscila Betancort, 306.000, son los influencers canarios más populares en Instagram, según ha informado SamyRoad, empresa de márketing de influencers, en un comunicado.








En este sentido, la compañía ha reunido a los 10 isleños más populares en las redes sociales basándose en factores como el comportamiento con sus seguidores, engagement o calidad de la imagen y del contenido.

Los influencers canarios cuentan con un punto en común: la calidad de sus trabajos. Más allá de cuidar sus publicaciones, los isleños más ´top´ en esta red social son profesionales en diferentes ámbitos, desde la moda y el deporte, hasta la arquitectura.



