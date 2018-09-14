Las imágenes de la semana

Lane Pittman of Jacksonville, Florida, stands in the wind and rain along Ocean Boulevard during Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S. September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A boy jumps into the Indian Ocean at the Xamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia September 14, 2018 REUTERS/Feisal Omar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Flamingos are sheltered as a part of Storm Florence preparations at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2018 in this image obtained from social media September 13, 2018. Riverbanks Zoo And Garden/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Models present creations at the Bora Aksu catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's, London, Britain September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A fisherman carries his catch near a fishing port in Mogadishu, Somalia September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A man rides a bike in Palermo, Italy September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

People gather outside the BFC Showspace for London Fashion Week Women's, London, Britain September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A woman poses for a picture outside the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A worker recovers net in a fish pen before Super Typhoon Mangkhut hits the main island of Luzon, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, in Philippines, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Leone D'Aniello, owner of the antique bookshop "Ex Libris", shows a bijou almanac in Rome, Italy September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2018. Picture taken August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Salif Diabate, 18, poses for a photograph before going for a walk with his friends in Bamako, Mali, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago SEARCH "GNAGO WASTE" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A soldier leaves after visiting a natural history museum in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Caitie Sweeney of Myrtle Beach texts her family while visiting the beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S. September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown after arriving in Pennsylvania to take part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A protester wears handcuffs on his bloodstained hands during a protest by humanitarian rescue NGOs Lifeline and Sea-Watch in Valletta, Malta September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a truck to be transported to a place of worship ahead of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, India September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Sep 10, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams (15) is dunked by Francisco Pena (46) after a come from behind victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS