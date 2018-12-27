Alberto Contador promociona "el temido Chirche", en Tenerife, como lugar idílico para entrenar

Alberto Contador ha vuelto a utilizar sus redes sociales para promocionar un rincón de Tenerife como lugar idílico para realizar entrenamientos ciclistas antes de las citas importantes. En esta ocasión el exciclista ha publicado un vídeo desde el "temido" mirador de Chirche donde indica que "se trata de un puerto de 2,9 kilómetros, en Guía de Isora, muy usado por los profesionales para medir su estado de forma antes de las grandes citas".
Hola a tod@s.Por el #respetomutuo Hello all, new day, new illusions, but I make this video because we can not continue like this, I have 6h ahead, I go with my helmet, my light, I will circulate by my place, but not everything depends on me, please respect the 1,5 meter of safety with the cyclist, behind every cyclist there is a family, there is a life.Please, respect the cyclist. #YoRespeto #RespetoMutuo #ciclismo #BastaYa #PorUnaLeyJusta