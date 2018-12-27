Servicios
27 de diciembre de 2018
27.12.2018
Alberto Contador promociona "el temido Chirche", en Tenerife, como lugar idílico para entrenar

El deportista publica en sus redes sociales un vídeo desde este rincón de Guía de Isora donde explica que los profesionales lo usaban para medirse antes de las grandes citas

27.12.2018 | 16:39
Alberto Contador ha vuelto a utilizar sus redes sociales para promocionar un rincón de Tenerife como lugar idílico para realizar entrenamientos ciclistas antes de las citas importantes. En esta ocasión el exciclista ha publicado un vídeo desde el "temido" mirador de Chirche donde indica que "se trata de un puerto de 2,9 kilómetros, en Guía de Isora, muy usado por los profesionales para medir su estado de forma antes de las grandes citas".



El deportista ha estado unos días en Tenerife, en esta última ocasión parece que más por descanso que por motivos deportivos. Y es que Contador escogió la Isla en varias ocasiones durante los últimos años de su carrerra deportiva para entrenarse antes de las pruebas importantes.

El que fuera líder del equipo Trek-Segafredo ha utlizado en todas sus visitas las redes sociales para contar sus impresiones y entrenamientos, incluso en una ocasión llegó a publicar un vídeo desde donde respondía a algunas preguntas sobre el Teide y en qué consistía su preparación en el Parque Nacional. 



Contador le cogió el gusto a usar la estampa del volcán tinerfeño para realizar muchas de sus publicaciones durante las preparaciones que llevaba a cabo, pero no sólo era éste su fin. El exdeportista llegó a publicar, tras el aumento de atropellos a usuarios de biclicletas en las carreteras del país, otro vídeo en el que pedía a los conductores precaución. Para ello, el madrileño volvió a utilizar el Teide como escenario de fondo y colgó en su Instagram la grabación con los hastags #YoRespeto #RespetoMutuo #ciclismo #BastaYa #PorUnaLeyJusta.



