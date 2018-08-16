La música rinde tributo a Aretha Franklin

Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Elton John y Barbra Streisand son algunas de las estrellas que lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de la legendaria cantante Aretha Franklin, que falleció hoy en Detroit (EE.UU.) a los 76 años.



"Tomemos todos un momento para dar las gracias por la hermosa vida de Aretha Franklin, la reina de nuestras almas, que nos inspiró a todos durante muchos, muchos años", dijo McCartney en Twitter.



Let´s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 de agosto de 2018

I´m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 16 de agosto de 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It´s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) 16 de agosto de 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin



Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16 de agosto de 2018

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 de agosto de 2018

"Será extrañada pero la memoria de su grandeza como música y como buena persona vivirá con nosotros para siempre", añadió el que fuera miembro de The Beatles., otra gran voz afroamericana como la de Franklin, aseguró que está rezando por "el maravilloso y dorado espíritu" de "la reina del soul".Por su parte,tuiteó que "es difícil concebir un mundo sin ella. No solo era una cantante singularmente brillante, sino que su compromiso con los derechos civiles tuvo un impacto imborrable en el mundo".A estos lamentos también se unió, para quien "el mundo entero la echará de menos, pero siempre se regocijará en su extraordinario legado. La Reina ha muerto. Larga vida a la Reina".acompañó su mensaje en Twitter con un vídeo de la exitosa canción "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" que compuso para Franklin. "¡Qué vida, qué legado! Muchísimo amor, respeto y gratitud", indicó King.Además,afirmó que Franklin fue una "inspiración atemporal" para ella y para tantos otros. "La reina definitiva. Gracias por el regalo de tu voz, tu música y tu inquebrantable alma", añadió.También el presidente de Estados Unidos,, rindió homenaje a la legendaria cantante. "La Reina del soul Aretha Franklin ha muerto. Era una gran mujer, con un maravilloso regalo de Dios, su voz. ¡Se la extrañará!", tuiteó el mandatario.