10 de mayo de 2018
10.05.2018
10 de mayo de 2018
Día Mundial del Lupus

Selena Gómez y otros famosos que padecen lupus

Esta enfermedad, cuyo Día Mundial se celebra este jueves, puede atacar a cualquier órgano

10.05.2018 | 07:21

Cada 10 de mayo se celebra el Día Mundial del Lupus, una enfermedad crónica además de autoinmune y sistémica que puede afectar a prácticamente cualquier parte del cuerpo humano.

El lupus puede atacar a cualquier órgano o sistema y presentar un amplísimo número de manifestaciones. No existe una causa única sino que intervienen múltiples factores para su desarrollo que influyen en la enfermedad y en las manifestaciones clínicas así como en su gravedad, también muy variable en un continuo que va desde grados más leves a otros más graves.

¿Qué es el lupus? Leticia de Torre / Getty Images

Las manifestaciones de la enfermedad del lupus son muy variadas. Cambian de persona a persona e incluso en la misma persona con el paso del tiempo. El lupus puede causar fiebre de larga duración o febrícula, cansancio, mal estado general, dolor articular o incluso inflamación articular, llagas en la boca, alergia al sol provocando una lesión enrojecida en las mejillas y nariz con forma de mariposa, y en otros casos incluso afectación renal, pulmonar, del sistema nervioso y de la sangre (disminución del número de glóbulos rojos, blancos o plaquetas).

En este día tampoco podemos olvidarnos de todos aquellos famosos que padecen lupus y que gracias a su popularidad ayudan a dar a conocer la enfermedad.

Selena Gómez se ha convertido en uno de los rostros más visibles del lupus. La actriz y cantante lleva años luchando contra la enfermedad que la mantuvo alejada durante un tiempo de la vida pública. Hace sólo siete meses la joven confesó que se sometió a un trasplante de riñón, donado por una amiga, para seguir haciendo frente a dolencia.

 

I´m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn´t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren´t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el




La extravagante Lady Gaga, a pesar de que se dijo que podría tener lupus, fue ella mismo quien confirmó que no lo padece pero que es propensa a poder tenerlo en un futuro. "En mi familia es una enfermedad genética. No tengo síntomas pero soy propensa a poder tenerla", aseguraba en su momento.

Lady Gaga es propensa a sufrir lupus. EFE


La diva del R&B, Toni Braxton, se veía obligada a parar su carrera por el lupus. Diagnosticada desde 2010, tuvo una recaída en 2012 que se complicó con la formación de coágulos en la sangre.

El exmarido de Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon también padece esta curiosa enfermedad y no dudaba en contar su experiencia para la Lupus Foundation of America's Washington.

Otro de los que padece los estragos del lupus y que además son palpables en el rostro del cantante británico Seal. Cicatrices faciales que lleva arrastrando desde que era pequeño con motivo de dicha enfermedad.

El cantante Seal y sus cicatrices. EFE


Por último, también se rumoreaba que el Rey del Pop, el nada más y nada menos que Michael Jackson, también podría haber padecido dicha enfermedad, además de vitíligo... ¿sería esta la razón por la que aparecía tan cubierto?

Michael Jackson podría haber sufrido lupus. REUTERS


Rostros conocidos que son la viva imagen de esta enfermedad desconocida para muchos, incluídos los propios pacientes que la padecen.
