El secreto de la postura que cambia el aspecto de tu barriga
Descubre el sencillo truco que no solo mejorará tu forma física sino también tu vida diarial.t. / flow 19.01.2018 | 08:48
Tu postura puede hacer que parezca que tienes mucha más tripa de la que en realidad posees. Para comprobarlo no tienes más que situarte delante de un espejo y mírarte de perfil. Fíjate en tu tripa con tu postura normal y después comprueba como disminuye si te colocas de forma recta y con los hombros echados para atrás, como en realidad deberías de ir.
Este truco ha despertado el interés de las redes sociales e incluso se ha creado un hashstag, #30secondbeforeandafter, después de que Workoutbean, una influencer del fitness subiese una foto en la que demostraba la diferencia si se pone la postura correcta:
?THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO? I've jumped on the #30secondbeforeandafter ?? challenge and have decided after much hesitation to share this photo. In the photo on the left I am tilting my pelvis forward, bloating my stomach as much as possible (btw I've got mad bloating skills), hunching my shoulders and slumping. In the photo on the right, I'm standing tall, I'm flexing my stomach, my spine is in proper alignment. Girls, for me this photo really reaffirmed how important it is to take your progress photos with the same posture, lighting, etc. It's not about how big of a transformation you've had. It's not about how skinny you appear to be or how heavy you were when you started your journey. It's not about how you compare to other girls who are on the same week as you. I'll tell you what it IS about: strength, integrity, fortitude--things we strive for each and every day that we wake up and choose to be honest with others, but first and foremost, honest with ourselves about our insecurities, our hopes, our struggles, our triumphs. At first this picture embarrassed me. I wasn't going to share it and I've hung onto it for days debating. I'm doing it now because it's REAL. So jump on the bandwagon or don't--either way, let's work together to keep this community transparent and goal driven! #transformationtuesday #not #honest
Abby || THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO! It's a #30secondbeforeandafter. This is real life, peeps. Totally relaxed on the left and flexing on the right. Lighting and body positioning can make a photo look completely different. I prefer to flex in most of my photos because I'm proud of the progress I've made. Don't get discouraged and remember that people always have a before picture! #kaylaitsines #bbg #bbgcommunity #motivationmonday
? What a difference a pose makes...and lighting, and angles, and clothing and holding your breath until you go blue! °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Seeing is not always believing °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Body progress snaps can be deceptive...you have the opportunity to show yourself in whatever manner that makes you happy. But it's also good to show that nothing in life is perfect...I want my Instagram to be genuine and real, and show that I am most certainly not perfect! #keepitreal @kayla_itsines . .. ... .. . #30secondbeforeandafter #30secondtransformation #deception #thisisme #keepingitreal #suckingin #changinglight #posingcoach #lightingonpoint #holdingmybreath #seeingisnotbelieving #bodyprogress #progressphoto #inaccurate #showtherealyou #confront #30seconds #honestyisthebest #plankingforpizza #tryingtoinspire #livelovelaugh #healthynotskinny #weightloss #fitnessjourney
Esta prueba te hará ser más consciente de la importancia que tiene mantener una buena postura a lo largo del día. Y no solo por este tema estético, sino porque una mala postura es causa problemas en la parte baja de la espalda, en los hombros y el cuello. También dificulta la digestión, provoca dolores de cabeza y tensión en todo el cuerpo.
Consejos para mejorar tu postura corporal / Flow
|Lo último
|Lo más leído
- La Justicia archivó hace 11 días una denuncia por maltrato de la mujer asesinada en Los Realejos
- Fallece Pedro Molina, presidente de los ganaderos y hombre muy querido en la Isla
- Fallece la mujer atropellada en Santa Cruz de Tenerife
- La Justicia archivó una denuncia de la mujer asesinada hace solo 12 días
- Rebobinados gana el concurso de murgas infantiles
- Un menor de 14 años clava una cuchilla a su madre en la mano al quedarse sin Internet
- El presunto asesino se encuentra ingresado y custodiado por la Policía Nacional
- Los Realejos decreta este sábado dos días de luto oficial tras la última muerte por violencia de género
- "No podíamos quedarnos atrás y este año volvemos más serios que nunca"
- Luis Yeray Gutiérrez elegido secretario de la Ejecutiva municipal del PSOE
- El Iberostar Tenerife derrota al Movistar Estudiantes y se clasifica para la Copa
- Rescatado un senderista tras sufrir un problema de salud en Los Silos
- Glassydur Icodense y Atlético Tacoronte siguen con paso firme
- Referente en la creación y mejora de tiendas online
- El concurso de murgas adultas toma el escenario del Recinto Ferial este lunes
- Detenidos dos menores de 14 años por el asesinato de dos ancianos en su casa de Bilbao
- Los Silos se vuelve a desvivir por San Antonio Abad 269 años después
- Unas excursiones descubren las erupciones de Tenerife
- San Sebastián, de Adeje al cielo
- El SPD aprueba negociar otra ´gran coalición´ con Merkel