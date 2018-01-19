Servicios
19 de enero de 2018
19.01.2018
Suscríbete
Tenerife
21 / 16º
La Gomera
21 / 16º
El Hierro
15 / 13º
La Palma
20 / 16º
Menú
laopinion.es » Vida y Estilo » Salud

El secreto de la postura que cambia el aspecto de tu barriga

Descubre el sencillo truco que no solo mejorará tu forma física sino también tu vida diaria

19.01.2018 | 08:48
Mantener una buena postura corporal es fundamental

Tu postura puede hacer que parezca que tienes mucha más tripa de la que en realidad posees. Para comprobarlo no tienes más que situarte delante de un espejo y mírarte de perfil. Fíjate en tu tripa con tu postura normal y después comprueba como disminuye si te colocas de forma recta y con los hombros echados para atrás, como en realidad deberías de ir.

Este truco ha despertado el interés de las redes sociales e incluso se ha creado un hashstag, #30secondbeforeandafter, después de que Workoutbean, una influencer del fitness subiese una foto en la que demostraba la diferencia si se pone la postura correcta:

 

?THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO? I've jumped on the #30secondbeforeandafter ?? challenge and have decided after much hesitation to share this photo. In the photo on the left I am tilting my pelvis forward, bloating my stomach as much as possible (btw I've got mad bloating skills), hunching my shoulders and slumping. In the photo on the right, I'm standing tall, I'm flexing my stomach, my spine is in proper alignment. Girls, for me this photo really reaffirmed how important it is to take your progress photos with the same posture, lighting, etc. It's not about how big of a transformation you've had. It's not about how skinny you appear to be or how heavy you were when you started your journey. It's not about how you compare to other girls who are on the same week as you. I'll tell you what it IS about: strength, integrity, fortitude--things we strive for each and every day that we wake up and choose to be honest with others, but first and foremost, honest with ourselves about our insecurities, our hopes, our struggles, our triumphs. At first this picture embarrassed me. I wasn't going to share it and I've hung onto it for days debating. I'm doing it now because it's REAL. So jump on the bandwagon or don't--either way, let's work together to keep this community transparent and goal driven! #transformationtuesday #not #honest

Una publicación compartida de Cristina Stief (@cristinastief) el




 

? What a difference a pose makes...and lighting, and angles, and clothing and holding your breath until you go blue! °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Seeing is not always believing °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Body progress snaps can be deceptive...you have the opportunity to show yourself in whatever manner that makes you happy. But it's also good to show that nothing in life is perfect...I want my Instagram to be genuine and real, and show that I am most certainly not perfect! #keepitreal @kayla_itsines . .. ... .. . #30secondbeforeandafter #30secondtransformation #deception #thisisme #keepingitreal #suckingin #changinglight #posingcoach #lightingonpoint #holdingmybreath #seeingisnotbelieving #bodyprogress #progressphoto #inaccurate #showtherealyou #confront #30seconds #honestyisthebest #plankingforpizza #tryingtoinspire #livelovelaugh #healthynotskinny #weightloss #fitnessjourney

Una publicación compartida de ?Jessi Wessi▶ (@jessiwessi1984) el



 

7 sekunder inn i min nye diett "Holdning" og jeg ser allerede resultater! #30secondbeforeandafter

Una publicación compartida de Julie Viken (@juliechrv) el


Esta prueba te hará ser más consciente de la importancia que tiene mantener una buena postura a lo largo del día. Y no solo por este tema estético, sino porque una mala postura es causa problemas en la parte baja de la espalda, en los hombros y el cuello. También dificulta la digestión, provoca dolores de cabeza y tensión en todo el cuerpo.


Consejos para mejorar tu postura corporal / Flow

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de La Opinión de TenerifeMapa web
Tenerife
Clasificados
Especiales
laopinion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© La Opinión de Tenerife, S.L. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies