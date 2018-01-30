Polémica por un artículo de 'The Times' que describe cómo ser español

El periodista británico Chris Haslam ha conseguido encender las redes sociales tras redactar para The Times un polémico reportaje en el que describe a su manera cómo ser español. El artículo en cuestión ha sido incluido dentro de un especial sobre España como destino turístico. En él, el reportero suelta 'perlas' como que el mejor camino para convertirse en español es olvidar "las nociones anglosajonas de educación, discreción y decoro".





El 'periodista' @dromomaniac se burla de los españoles y sus costumbres en The Times. El artículo omite q más de 300.000 británicos viven en España. Y no por necesidad https://t.co/9pHnDIbU6C — Fran Serrato (@FcoSerrato) 28 de enero de 2018

"Anglo-saxon notions of politeness, discretion and decorum". Sure, British people in Spain know that well with 'balconing', committing fraud in hotels for having free holidays, getting wasted in Lloret de Mar. So dissapointing this article @dromomaniac @thetimes pic.twitter.com/TCRKLXR9Zy — Teresa RM (@teresarmoran) 23 de enero de 2018

Pensaba que @thetimes era un medio de comunicación serio, que pedía un mínimo de rigor para firmar en sus páginas. Ahora veo que no, pues dejan que firme hasta un tal #ChrisHaslam, que no tiene ni idea de lo que dice — JC Cachinero (@jccl30) 27 de enero de 2018

If you like Spain so much why not saying nice things instead of sparkling racism – already on the rise – in a pretentious way? I really don't understand how your so-called article got published. — Grumpy Journalist (@MWJournalist) 23 de enero de 2018

No tienes ni idea de la vida en España. ¡Vete a tu isla y no vuelvas!



You have no idea of ??life in Spain. You should inform yourself before writing, damn hooligan! By the way, what is man in the image disguised? Is that a bullfighter? Go to your island and don't come back! — Luis López Suárez (@luisgr88) 24 de enero de 2018

"Ser español implica entrar un un bar, besar y abrazar a completos desconocidos,, empieza el artículo, que ha motivado centenares de mensajes en las redes sociales de ciudadanos que reprochan que el periodista tire de tópicos para describir a los españoles como groseros, maleducados e impuntuales., y le recuerdan que el comportamiento de los turistas británicos en nuestro país no es siempre el más deseable.La impuntualidad es uno de los tópicos a los que alude el periodista: En este punto se cebaba con la impuntualidad: "Llegar 30 minutos tarde a cualquier lado está considerado, de hecho, bastante pronto".Los horarios de las comidas en nuestro país también merecen una mención especial en el artículo:. Eso te debería bastar hasta la hora de comer, a las 14 horas. Vas a tomarte un menú del día de tres platos, y te llevará entre dos y tres horas. Luego échate una siesta?, sentencia el artículo.