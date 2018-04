Las imágenes de la semana

A hand of a devotee is pictured as she sprinkles rice grains while offering prayer on the mask of Bhairab, which is kept on the chariot of Rato Machhindranath, during the chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal April 27, 2018. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rainfall to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY