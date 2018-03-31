Las imágenes de la semana

An ethnic Lisu man dances barefoot on hot charcoal embers to celebrate the annual Knife Pole Festival in Luzhang township of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man dressed as a 'stormtrooper' character from the Star Wars film franchise shields himself from the rain in Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A dog named Golfa, dressed in a Spanish legionnaire costume, is seen after Spanish legionnaires carried a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week, in Malaga, southern Spain March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Catholic believer prays during a mass on Holy Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Beijing, China March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man herds his cattle in the waters of the river Ganges on a hot day in Allahabad, India, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Ferris wheel is seen at Gorky park in Minsk, Belarus March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY