Trump reconoce el pago a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, reconoció hoy haber abonado a su abogado, Michael Cohen, los 130.000 dólares pagados a la actriz porno, Stormy Daniels, en un acuerdo de confidencialidad para acallar "acusaciones falsas" de que habían mantenido una relación.
"El señor Cohen, un abogado, recibía un fondo mensual, no de mi campaña y sin tener ninguna relación con ésta, en la que él (Cohen) participó, sino como un reembolso, un contrato privado entre dos partes (...). Estos acuerdos son muy comunes entre celebridades y gente con recursos", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
El mandatario, que llegó a utilizar hasta tres tuit para justificar sus actos, agregó que este dinero fue empleado para hacer frente al "proceso de arbitraje" con Stephanie Clifford -nombre real de la actriz- y para frenar las "acusaciones falsas" que suponían una "extorsión" sobre la presunta relación entre ambos.
Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018
...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018
...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de mayo de 2018