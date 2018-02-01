¿Fotografías o pinturas hiperrealistas? Esta es la duda que se plantea el espectador al ver por primera vez las obras de Chiamonwu Joy, una artista nigeriana de 23 años que ha causado fascinación en redes sociales cuando hace unos días salió del "anonimato" al presentar su obra en público.
Lo hizo en la red social de Twitter con siguiente anuncio: "Mi nombre es Chiamonwu Joy. Soy una artista nigeriana hiperralista. Dibujo con lápices de carbón sobre papel. Todos esos son dibujados". Con su última frase, Chiamonwu se refiere a los archivos adjuntos a su tuit: pinturas hiperrealistas que perfectamente nos pueden hacer confundirlas con fotografías.
Su talento fue incapaz de pasar desapercibido al público, que puso de manifiesto su agrado por la obra otorgando más de 180.000 'me gusta' a la publicación.
My name is Chiamonwu Joy, A Nigerian Female Hyper-realistic Charcoal Artist. I draw with charcoal pencils on paper. These are all drawings. pic.twitter.com/f0nfuVIgHt— Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 17 de enero de 2018
Title: 'Gone Are Those Days I'— Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 2 de noviembre de 2017
The first from my OLD TESTAMENT Series.
Graphite and Charcoal pencils on Strathmore paper.
Art completed pic.twitter.com/IYtTrBRzKS
A Throwback Artwork I drew Late Last Year.— Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 21 de enero de 2018
Title: 'Deeper Than This'
Size: '22 × 27' inches
Charcoal Pencils On Paper
This is a Drawing pic.twitter.com/Eq4pGkbAlw
' Gone Are Those Days I ' (close up details) Merry Christmas to you all. I am very grateful to you guys for all your support towards my art career. It means a lot to me. Thank you. ???????? #art #hyperrealism #contemporaryart #pencilsacademy #art_dailydose #worldofpencils #art_supernova #art_insanely #art_toinspire #art_night #sketch_dailydose #duende_arts_help #artsanity #art4youu #creativeempire #artofdrawingg #Ijaying @art_sanity @@worldofpencils @artofdrawingg @art4youu
Title - Omenala (Tradition) Size - 38 × 42 inches Medium - Graphites and charcoal on Fabriano Academia paper. I am going to give a brief historical description and importance of three main objects that are of great significance in this artwork. First, I will start with the Cap; popularly known as the OKPU-AGU among the Igbo people of Nigeria, West Africa. The okpu-agu is made with woollen threads, and its colour is mainly of the colour red, white and black . It is mostly worn by elderly men or men of chieftaincy titles. The Okpu-agu is worn on special traditional occasions like coronations, new yam festivals, marriage ceremonies, title takings etc. Secondly, The neck and hand beads or coral beads. Popularly called AKA in Igbo dialect. The colour of these beads are mostly white, red, and of the orange colour. They are worn on the right hand and on the neck, by men and women, on special occasions like the fertility dances, festivals, marriage ceremonies, title takings, masquerade dances, coronations, and during traditional religious activities. However, the Aka symbolizes royalty, wealth, honour and indigenous identity. Although the Igbo people wear these beads, only a person born of royal blood is allowed to wear the white bead (AKA). Thirdly, The metal gong. Commonly called OGENE by the Igbo speaking tribe. The Ogene instrument is historically made by the Igbo people of Nigeria which is the most important metal instrument of the people. It is made by specialist blacksmiths. The instrument is flattish, conical shape and is hollow inside. The sound of the Ogene when struck with a wooden stick, comes from the vibration of its iron body. Ogene is not only used as a musical instrument during traditional ceremonies, but also as a means of communication, to pass out messages to the people or to call for village gatherings in different Igbo communities.Furthermore, Ogene is used in summoning up spirits. During the traditional wrestling matches that takes place in these communities , the ogene is used in raising up spirits of the wrestlers to show their manly strength. This artwork is on sale now. If interested, email me on efynwaaa@gmail.com .
