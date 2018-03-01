Servicios
10 fotos que demuestran la bondad del ser humano

Existen millones de actos de amabilidad diarios que no protagonizan informativos ni titulares

01.03.2018 | 09:51

Cada día vemos en las noticias, en los periódicos o en las redes sociales un montón de malas noticias que ocurren en el mundo. Tiroteos en colegios, hambre, guerras, corrupción... Hay de muchos tipos y parece que solo existe la desgracia y la maldad en el mundo y en el ser humano. Pero no es así. Existen millones de actos de bondad diarios que no son noticia.

Algunos aún creemos, como Rousseau, que el hombre es bueno por naturaleza. Por eso, y para demostrar la bondad del hombre, os dejamos 10 fotos preciosas que harán que creas de nuevo en la humanidad, si es que alguna vez has dejado de creer. Seguro que te sacarán una sonrisa.

1.- Este hombre jubilado cocina todas las noches 50 raciones de curry para dárselas a los sin techo.

Brian the retired Dublin gentleman spent his evening making 50 tubs of curry for the homeless, every single night. Living on a pension and paying for this himself. from r/pics



2.- Bomberos de Arizona no dudaron en ayudar a apagar un fuego del otro lado de la frontera.

Firefighters in Arizona putting out a Mexican fire from r/pics



3.- Pone comida para pájaros frente a la ventana de su mujer cada mañana para que cuando se despierte vea esto.

Recently, every morning my father places bird food in the yard for my mother to wake up on this view. from r/aww



4.- Dando el regalo de San Valentín: Puro amor y felicidad.







5.- No sabía cómo hacerse el nudo de la corbata, y este anciano desconocido le ayudó a ponérsela.

(:


6.- "Vi a este hombre sujetando el móvil con las dos manos y hablando con alguien y sonriendo. Me encantó verle tan feliz y le pregunté si podía hacerle una foto. Accedió, y me dijo que estaba hablando con su esposa. Le pregunté si era una videollamada. Dijo: 'No, pero puedo ver su nombre en la pantalla'".




7.- Basureros en su tiempo de descanso.

Garbagemen taking a break from r/pics



8.- "Mi padre me contó por años varios encuentros amistosos con Mike, otro residente de su bloque de apartamentos que le cae muy bien. Ayer descubrí que Mike es un perro.





9.- Encontró a su amigo drogodependiente en las calles de Kenia y lo ayudó a rehabilitarse.

A Kenyan lady found her childhood friend on the streets suffering from drug addiction and took him to rehabilitation.


10.- "A la persona que mira en nuestra basura para poder comer: Eres un ser humano y mereces más que comer de la basura. Por favor, entra durante las horas laborables para un menú y agua gratis. No se harán preguntas. Tu amigo, el dueño.

Seen at a restaurant's front window. Fate in humanity restored.

