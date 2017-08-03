Un joven transgénero comparte su antes y después y pierde a su familia y amigos

Jaimie Wilson es un joven americano de 21 años que el pasado año 2015 tomó la decisión de iniciar la transición de mujer a hombre. Después de dos años de tratamiento con testosterona, cirugía y muchas horas de gimnasio ahora el joven muestra una apariencia totalmente distinta, un atractivo hombre de ojos azules y cuerpo tonificado.



Aunque su progreso es asombroso, Wilson ha recibido numerosas críticas durante el proceso, según informó en una entrevista concedida a Cosmopolitan. Y es que según aclaró el joven, la gente que le rodeaba cuando era una mujer le aseguraba que era "demasiado femenino" para convertirse en un hombre y ahora asegura que muchos miembros de la comunidad transgénero, irónicamente, le critican por ser "demasiado masculino". "He perdido a mi familia y a la mayoría de mis amigos desde que empecé mi transición, pero en el proceso descubrí quién realmente se preocupa por mí", indicó en la entrevista.



Wilson ha contado su historia, su proceso y ha mostrado su antes y después en su perfil de Instagram, que cuenta con más de 381.000 seguidores. "No todo el mundo tiene que mostrar 'signos' para ser transgénero. No tienes que pasar una prueba para demostrar que eres trans", ha puntualizado el joven.



