Un joven transgénero comparte su antes y después y pierde a su familia y amigos
Jaimie Wilson ha contado su historia, su proceso y ha mostrado su antes y después en su perfil de Instagram, que cuenta con más de 381.000 seguidoreslaopinion.es 03.08.2017 | 13:13
Jaimie Wilson es un joven americano de 21 años que el pasado año 2015 tomó la decisión de iniciar la transición de mujer a hombre. Después de dos años de tratamiento con testosterona, cirugía y muchas horas de gimnasio ahora el joven muestra una apariencia totalmente distinta, un atractivo hombre de ojos azules y cuerpo tonificado.
Aunque su progreso es asombroso, Wilson ha recibido numerosas críticas durante el proceso, según informó en una entrevista concedida a Cosmopolitan. Y es que según aclaró el joven, la gente que le rodeaba cuando era una mujer le aseguraba que era "demasiado femenino" para convertirse en un hombre y ahora asegura que muchos miembros de la comunidad transgénero, irónicamente, le critican por ser "demasiado masculino". "He perdido a mi familia y a la mayoría de mis amigos desde que empecé mi transición, pero en el proceso descubrí quién realmente se preocupa por mí", indicó en la entrevista.
Wilson ha contado su historia, su proceso y ha mostrado su antes y después en su perfil de Instagram, que cuenta con más de 381.000 seguidores. "No todo el mundo tiene que mostrar 'signos' para ser transgénero. No tienes que pasar una prueba para demostrar que eres trans", ha puntualizado el joven.
Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about unbecoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were always meant to be in the first place. #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #transformationtuesday #instadaily #progress #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride #beforeandafter
Someone sent me this from Twitter! This is awesome lol. Had to share because it's perfect for #transformationtuesday Really though, never let the world take away your smile. I may have lost mine for a little bit, but now I've found myself and my smile again. ?? #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #dream #instadaily #progress #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans...and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same...so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like...if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress
At first I was scared to come out as transgender because I didn't give any "signs" as people say. I looked and presented very feminine...not because I wanted to but because I felt pressured to make the people around me happy. When I first came out people tried telling me "this is not who you are" that's when I realized you are NOT who people think you are...you are who you KNOW you are. #transformationtuesday #ftm #trans #bodytransformation #transgender #transisbeautiful #calvinklein #timberland #hollister #model #malemodel #style #fashion #outfitoftheday #photooftheday #lgbtpride #fitness #health #gym #healthyeating #countryboy #lgbt #gay #fitfam #pride #selfie #selflove #progress #loveyourself #motivation
TODAY IS MY ONE YEAR ON TESTOSTERONE! It's been a crazy journey but I've learned so much about myself and it's been amazing finally being able to be me. I've lost my family and most of my friends since I started my transition but in the process I've found out who really cares about me. I want to thank everyone who has shown me support and encouragement here on Instagram. You all are my family now! I'm here for anyone who has questions or if anyone ever just needs someone to talk to. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #trans #bisexual #noh8 #nohate #lgbt #gay #model #loveislove #homo #pride #blueeyes #selfie #beforeandafter #selflove #progress #loveyourself #transformation
A year ago today I decided to cut my hair and come out! I'm now 7.5 months on T and couldn't be happier! I can't believe how fast time flies. And although coming out for me was and still is a huge struggle with family, friends, etc. it was more than worth every single second to be able to live my life as ME! #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #transmenofinstagram #transmenofig #ftm #femaletomale #f2m #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #noh8 #androgynous #lgbtq #queer #genderqueer #genderfluid #vitamint #selfmademan #testosterone #transpride #transandproud #selflove #bewhoyouare #loveyourself #pride
Un joven transgénero comparte su antes y después y pierde a su familia y amigos
Jaimie Wilson ha contado su historia, su proceso y ha mostrado su antes y después en su perfil de...
Agreden a un periodista en una celebración en Rusia
Un hombre irrumpió al grito de "conquistaremos Ucrania" mientras intervenía en directo
Un ´spinner´ de la Antigüedad
Una usuaria de Twitter 'descubre' una versión del juguete de moda datado entre los años 2000 y...
El nuevo reto viral, hacer un nudo con los dedos
El juego, que pone a prueba la flexibilidad de los dedos, ha revolucionado la red social china Weibo
La oficina de correos que abre quince minutos al día
De 11.15 a 11.30 de la mañana es el horario de verano de una oficina en un pequeño pueblo de...
Las antipáticas respuestas de un hostal que triunfan en las redes
Las contestaciones de la propietaria de una pensión a las críticas de sus clientes causan revuelo...